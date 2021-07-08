Evil Season 3 Release Date, Cast And Plot - What We Know So Far

Ina Garten of "Barefoot Contessa" fame embodies the upper-crust luxury of the Hamptons while somehow maintaining mass appeal. She may have a house worth a couple million dollars (the median price of homes for sale in East Hampton is $1.8 million, per Realtor.com), and she might have a "barn" that in fact is a TV studio kitchen that puts most people's kitchens to shame (via The New York Times). Her lifestyle may not be approachable for everyone, but her personality most definitely is. She's not an elite chef with a skill level the ordinary TV viewer could never attain. She just likes to cook in her home kitchen, like a lot of us. She told the Times something that explains her broad appeal — something you'll never hear coming out of the mouths of Bobby Flay or Gordon Ramsay: "I'm not a trained chef. I love cooking, but it is not easy."