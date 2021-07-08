Evil Season 3 Release Date, Cast And Plot - What We Know So Far
Get ready for even more psychological thrills, because "Evil" is coming back for Season 3. The show follows priest-to-be David Acosta (Mike Colter), forensic psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), and skeptical tech expert Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi) as they investigate claims of demonic possession for the Catholic Church while questioning how the lines between science and religion account for the everyday evils of modern life. Created by husband and wife duo Michelle and Robert King (who are also behind "The Good Wife" and "The Good Fight"), the show's first season aired on CBS before moving to the streaming service Paramount+ for Season 2.www.looper.com
