CARES Foundation Presents Grant To Rackliffe House

By Special to the Dispatch
The Dispatch
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColdwell Banker CARES Foundation of the Mid-Atlantic recently presented a $500 grant to the Rackliffe House to assist with the preservation and repointing of bricks on the kitchen wing of the historic 18th century house. Pictured are Coldwell Banker office manager Greg Goldman, and Rackliffe House Trust board members Laura Mears, Mandy Lynch and Susan Cropper. Thanks to the restoration efforts of the Rackliffe House Trust and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the historic Rackliffe House serves as a coastal museum that interprets 18th-century life along Maryland’s seaside. Submitted Photos.

