CARES Foundation Presents Grant To Rackliffe House

The Foundation for Reading Area Community College (RACC) is pleased to announce that Rhonda Hudak has joined the Foundation team as the director of grants and major gift officer effective July 1, 2021. Ms. Hudak has over eighteen years’ experience working with non-profit organizations, with a focus on fundraising for the arts. Ms. Hudak joined RACC in 2017 as the director of grant development and management. Prior to joining RACC, She has worked for the Olivet Boys & Girls Club in Reading, the Allentown Art Museum, the Baum School of Art in Allentown, and the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia.