Enough With the Beets
It is right there, listed in the “Steaks & Chops” section of the menu at Carne Mare, Andrew Carmellini’s grand new Italian steakhouse, just above the marbled strip loin “cured” in gorgonzola and the rosy slabs of “porchetta-spiced” prime rib: The Beet. Or, as it is listed formally, the “12 oz smoke-roasted beet steak.” The beet has been brined, dry-rubbed, smoked, roasted, and char-grilled, to extract the full potential of its beetiness, at which point it is rolled out on a cart into the dining room, still smoking, topped with goat’s-milk butter, and served whole, in a reduction of its own juices. Eater calls it “quite possibly the most flavorful beet preparation in NYC.”www.grubstreet.com
