Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Trinity Health Announces COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement

jtv.tv
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrinity Health today announced effective immediately, the national health system will require all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors, and those conducting business in its health care facilities be vaccinated against COVID-19. The requirement applies to Trinity Health’s more than 117,000 employees in 22 states nationwide in an effort to stop the spread of the virus and keep all patients, colleagues, and the broader communities safe.

jtv.tv

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Trinity Health Announces#Trinity Health#Trinity Health Michigan#Iha#Health Ministries#Cdc#Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

New COVID vaccine guidance for the obese

Vaccines such as Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca are designed to prevent severe Coronavirus-19 Disease (COVID-19) due to acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and are highly efficacious. The efficacy is not different in people with and without obesity except for AstraZeneca which is not known, according to...
Visalia, CAthesungazette.com

Kaweah Health emergency department delayed by staffing, ‘diversion’ events

VISALIA – In April, Kaweah Health unveiled the brand new expanded emergency department, touted to bring their ED bed count up to 73 with state-of-the-art medical care and an expanded waiting room, said to be ready to start seeing patients the next week pending state review. Come mid-July, the doors to the new facility have yet to open.
Public HealthAMA

New COVID-19 work-safety rule targets health care facilities

What’s the news: The AMA raised serious concerns about the lack of notice and short comment time frame for a new Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulation regarding measures that health care organizations must take to protect workers amid COVID-19. OSHA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Labor,...
Tehama County, CARed Bluff Daily News

Tehama County Public Health updates COVID-19 death numbers

RED BLUFF — Tehama County Public Health updated its COVID-19 dashboard Friday to better reflect all the virus data in the area. As of Thursday, the number of deaths related to the virus went from 62 to 66. Public Health explained this increase was due to a separate quality assurance process intended to correct previously incomplete data; adjustments were made based on additional information that became available regarding date of death and county of residence.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Chilling Warning

Coronavirus cases are rising along with deaths and hospitalizations, as the pandemic ruins not just summer, but threatens to never end. Meanwhile, even some vaccinated people are contracting it, with the Delta variant proving more transmissible. What can you do to stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Closing Bell yesterday with a warning. Read on for eight life-saving pieces of advice straight from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Orange County, CAnewsantaana.com

The OC Health Care Agency urges residents to take precautions against COVID-19

Public health officials at the OC Health Care Agency (HCA) are encouraging residents to take adequate safety precautions in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in the county. Currently, there are no plans to implement a new mask mandate in Orange County; however, those who are not fully vaccinated must continue wearing a mask indoors in accordance with guidelines from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
Public Healthnashvillemedicalnews.com

AHA Statement On COVID-19 Vaccination Policies For Health Care Workers

The American Hospital Association (AHA) Board of Trustees adopted a policy statement on the vaccination of health care workers. The statement supports hospitals and health systems that adopt mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies, with local factors and circumstances shaping whether and how these policies are implemented. In addition, the AHA continues to strongly urge the vaccination of all health care personnel to protect all patients and communities from the risks of COVID-19.
Chicago, ILfox32chicago.com

University of Illinois to require COVID-19 vaccine for employees

CHICAGO - The University of Illinois announced Wednesday the COVID-19 vaccine would be required for employees who plan to work on campus this fall. Those who don't get vaccinated will have to work remotely, the university announced. There will be different rules for each campus in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago, and Springfield...
San Miguel County, COThe Daily Planet

Officials stress vaccinations

The banner strung across Colorado Avenue reminds the downtown throngs that despite the newfound freedom of largely mask-less life, the COVID pandemic hasn’t reached the finish line. “We’re not out of the woods yet. Get vaccinated,” it reads, undulating in the breeze. It’s a message county public health officials felt important enough to make an appeal to Telluride’s Commission for Community Assistance, the Arts and Special Events (CCAASE), the body responsible for banner approvals, to hang the message as often as space in between previously approved banners would allow. The message has backing from numbers health officials are seeing globally and locally — COVID-19, particularly its natural variants, is tearing through unvaccinated populations.
Virginia StateNBC 29 News

VHHA statement supporting COVID-19 vaccination requirements for Virginia hospital and health system employees

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA) issued the following statement Monday supporting COVID-19 vaccine requirements for health care workers. “When the COVID-19 vaccines were first released, the VHHA and its members strongly encouraged all Virginians, particularly hospital and health system employees, to get vaccinated against...
Oklahoma City, OKJournal Record

Health Department CEO urges vaccinations

OKLAHOMA CITY – Patrick McGough, CEO of the Oklahoma City-County Health Department, is asking you to get vaccinated. Do it for the children, he said at a press briefing held virtually on Wednesday. “I’m asking and just wanted to put out a general plea to the public that if you’ve...
Public Healthorlandomedicalnews.com

American Hospital Association Urging Vaccinations for All Healthcare Workers

America’s hospitals and health systems are committed to protecting the health and well-being of health care personnel and the patients and communities that they serve. The best available scientific evidence indicates that:. COVID-19 vaccinations are safe. COVID-19 vaccinations are effective at reducing both the risk of becoming infected and spreading...

Comments / 0

Community Policy