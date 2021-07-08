Halloween Horror Nights reveals 'Haunting of Hill House' haunted maze
Haunted attractions are catching up to what the most high-minded horror directors have known for years: There's nothing spookier than intergenerational family trauma. With that in mind, Halloween Horror Nights just revealed one of their houses for this year's event. The haunt will be based around the Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House, featuring all your favorite alcoholics and depressed children with more than a few jump scares added for flavor.www.orlandoweekly.com
