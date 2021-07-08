Donald Trump files lawsuit in Florida arguing that Facebook violated his First Amendment rights

On the surface, elections for House Speaker are straightforward affairs: the majority party in the chamber votes for their top member, who in turn wields the gavel. But the system includes a curious quirk: the Constitution does not require House members to choose one of their own for the Speaker's office. It's why, in recent years, we've seen a handful of instances in which lawmakers, reluctant to support their party's choice for one reason or another, cast a vote in support of someone who has nothing to do with Congress. Colin Powell has even received a few votes in the recent past.