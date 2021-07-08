Cancel
Florida State

Donald Trump files lawsuit in Florida arguing that Facebook violated his First Amendment rights

By Alex Galbraith
orlandoweekly.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you thought a little thing like no longer being the president was going to stop Donald Trump from displaying his ignorance on matters of government, think again. The game show host turned sleazeball prez just filed a lawsuit alleging that Facebook violated his First Amendment rights by upholding their ban of the president following his egging on of the Capitol riots on Jan. 6. And lucky us, he did it in the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Florida.

