Trevor Bauer administrative leave extended after woman claimed Dodgers pitcher 'raped and choked her in sex assault'

By Luke Kenton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 14 days ago
LA Dodgers star Trevor Bauer's paid administrative leave has been extended for another seven days, Major League Baseball has confirmed.

The league placed the 30-year-old pitcher on forced leave for seven days last Friday after a woman accused him of two vicious sexual assaults that allegedly left her unconscious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HWTza_0arIIVTN00
Trevor Bauer's leave has been extended Credit: Instagram/Trevor Bauer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jBNBS_0arIIVTN00
His accuser is identified only as Ms. Hill in court documents Credit: Judicial council of California

Under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy, the league needed approval from the players union to extend Bauer’s leave.

Bauer has not been charged or arrested. He has also insisted the sexual encounters between him and his accuser were consensual.

The accuser, referred to in court documents only as Ms. Hill, was granted a temporary restraining order against the star last week.

The Pasadena Police Department is investigating allegations of felony assault against him. MLB is conducting its own separate probe.

In a statement on Thursday, Bauer's attorney, Jon Fetterolf, said: "We continue to refute [the woman's] allegations in the strongest possible terms and Mr. Bauer vehemently denies her account of their two meetings.

"Again, administrative leave is neither a disciplinary action nor does it in any way reflect a finding in the league's investigation."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XcJ76_0arIIVTN00
Hill claims the alleged assaults took place on two separate occasions, on April 21 and May 15, at Bauer's home Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aIgkS_0arIIVTN00
Hill has not disclosed her identity publicly Credit: Handout

Hill, 27, claims the alleged assaults took place on two separate occasions, on April 21 and May 15, at Bauer's home.

The pair initially began talking on Instagram before agreeing to meet in person, she claimed in a report filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on June 29.

The woman said she consented to have consensual sex with Bauer, but that she "did not agree or consent to what he did next … I did not agree to be sexually assaulted."

Hill claims the Dodgers pitcher "without asking me or telling me in advance, he wrapped my hair around my neck and choked me."

She also alleged that Bauer hit her in the face, punched her vagina and buttocks, and sodomized her without her permission - leaving her bleeding and struggling to walk.

Hill said she lost consciousness during both encounters. She was hit in the face during the second.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yBjE8_0arIIVTN00
In disturbing images included as part of the report, Hill can be seen with two black eyes and scratch marks across her face Credit: Judicial council of California
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mjYO2_0arIIVTN00
Bauer has denied the woman's claims Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08YMw6_0arIIVTN00
The Sun obtained copies of the woman's report Credit: Splash

Text messages appeared to show that Bauer messaged Hill to ask her how she was in the aftermath of the alleged attack.

Bauer reportedly said: “I feel so bad that this happened. Wish I could be there with you through it.”

A second message read: “I do. I absolutely do. Never want to see you hurting.”

In disturbing images included as part of the report, Hill can be seen with two black eyes and scratch marks across her face.

Medical records appear to show she was hospitalized for injuries after their second meeting, claiming to have been diagnosed with a head injury and assault by manual strangulation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pRhHG_0arIIVTN00
Text messages appeared to show that Bauer messaged Hill to ask her how she was in the aftermath of the alleged attack Credit: Judicial council of California
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WSmVH_0arIIVTN00
Bauer reportedly said: 'I feel so bad that this happened. Wish I could be there with you through it' Credit: Getty

However, in a report released earlier on Thursday, Hill appears to have told Bauer she likes being choked after their first sexual encounter, writing: "Never been more turned on in my life. Gimme all the pain. Rawr.

In messages obtained by DailyMail.com, Bauer appears to suggest "slaps in the face" to which Hill responds: "yes yes yes."

She is also said to have written: "The pink socks stay ON while cuddling...Buttttt offff [sic] when it's time to choke me out."

Hill adds: "Mmmm, get a couple of slaps in there and then another handprint on my @$$.

Bauer, who denies the allegations against him, replies: "Mmmm. Do you even know what pain is." Hill says: "Idk. Try me."

The report came after Bauer's agent Jon Fetterolf told TMZ on Wednesday: "Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by [the accuser] beginning in April 2021.

"We have messages that show [the accuser] repeatedly asking for 'rough' sexual encounters involving requests to be 'choked out' and slapped in the face."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YD0mx_0arIIVTN00
Bauer's latest ban will expire next week Credit: Reuters

The woman's attorney, Marc Garelick, said: "Our goal is to keep Mr. Bauer from contacting our client in any way possible.

"[We] sought and obtained an order for Protection from the Court against Mr Trevor Bauer, under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act."

Garelick added: "The order is a result of a recent assault that took place at the hands of Mr. Bauer where Ms. Hill suffered severe physical and emotional pain.

"We anticipate there will be criminal action against Mr Bauer, and it is our hope law enforcement will take our client’s allegations and case seriously."

A hearing on the restraining order is scheduled for July 23, which will decide whether the temporary order will become permanent.

Fetterolf said Bauer and his alleged victim "have not corresponded in over a month and have not seen each other in over six weeks."

Fetterolf added: "Her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications.

"Any allegations that the pair’s encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law."

