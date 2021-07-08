Cancel
Charlotte County, FL

Nighttime lane closures at Piper Road and U.S. 17

By Elaijah Gibbs-Jones
FOX 4 WFTX
 13 days ago
Nighttime lane closures will occur on U.S. 17 at the intersection of Piper Road from Sunday, July 11 at 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Monday, July 12.

The closure is due to resurfacing of the intersection. Traffic signs and flaggers will be on-site as needed to direct traffic.

Travelers may experience a detour, intermittent or slow-moving traffic and possible temporary delays within the project limits. Charlotte County officials say to allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to always remain alert and exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.

