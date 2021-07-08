Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Henderson The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Warrick County in southwestern Indiana Vanderburgh County in southwestern Indiana Northeastern Posey County in southwestern Indiana Northeastern Henderson County in northwestern Kentucky * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 246 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Blairsville, or 9 miles northeast of Mount Vernon, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement. A tree and power lines were down in the New Harmony area. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Darmstadt and Kasson around 300 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Melody Hill, Evansville, Newburgh, Chandler and Boonville. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH