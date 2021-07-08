Cancel
Belknap County, NH

Flash Flood Watch issued for Belknap, Cheshire, Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough by NWS

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Merrimack; Northern Carroll; Northern Grafton; Southern Carroll; Southern Grafton; Strafford; Sullivan; Western And Central Hillsborough FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire, including the following areas, in New Hampshire, Western And Central Hillsborough. In central New Hampshire, Belknap, Merrimack, Strafford and Sullivan. In northern New Hampshire, Northern Carroll, Northern Grafton, Southern Carroll and Southern Grafton. In southern New Hampshire, Cheshire, Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough and Interior Rockingham. * From 8 PM EDT this evening through Friday evening. * Tropical moisture will bring showers with very heavy rainfall to the region. * Rainfall rates will increase Friday morning approaching 1 inch per hour by late Friday morning. Some areas may experience rainfall rates in excess of 1 inch per hour for more than one hour leading to the threat of flash flooding.

