Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pensacola, FL

‘We Build The Wall’ co-founder indicted on another charge

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 14 days ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — The co-founder of the “We Build The Wall” project aimed at raising money for a border wall has been indicted on a second tax charge in Florida, adding to an earlier tax charge and fraud charge.

A federal grand jury in Pensacola indicted Brian Kolfage on Tuesday on a charge of filing a false tax return. He was previously charged with a separate count of filing a false tax return and a count of wire fraud related to the electronic filing of his tax return.

The original indictment handed down in May claimed that between January 2019 and July 2020, Kolfage engaged in a scheme to defraud the government in relation to his 2019 federal income tax returns.

Kolfage received hundreds of thousands of dollars from multiple organizations during 2019, including We Build the Wall Inc., which were deposited into his personal bank account, prosecutors said. Kolfage failed to report this income to the IRS, officials said. The new charge is related to Kolfage filing a false amended tax return in December 2020, investigators said.

Kolfage is facing additional federal charges in New York. Last year, a federal grand jury in New York indicted Kolfage and Steve Bannon, former adviser to former President Donald Trump. Bannon was pardoned by Trump on his last day in office. The case still continues against Kolfage and others. The New York prosecutors have said Kolfage and others worked to divert some of the $25 million raised for the wall project for their own personal use.

Attorneys for Kolfage declined to comment on the case.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

509K+
Followers
282K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pensacola, FL
Government
City
Pensacola, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Pensacola, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kolfage
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Filing#Border Wall#Ap#We Build The Wall Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Law
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
IRS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Ransomware victim Kaseya gets master key to unlock networks

BOSTON (AP) — The Florida company whose software was exploited in the devastating Fourth of July weekend ransomware attack, Kaseya, has received a universal key that will decrypt all of the more than 1,000 businesses and public organizations crippled in the global incident. Kaseya spokeswoman Dana Liedholm would not say...

Comments / 0

Community Policy