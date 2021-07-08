Massachusetts should still report COVID hospitalization demographics, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Sen. Elizabeth Warren urge Baker administration

SANDWICH (CBS) –Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday that he’s not currently looking at bringing back COVID restrictions in Massachusetts, despite a recent rise in case numbers. “We’re not looking at changing any of our existing rules or policies,” he said at an event in Sandwich. Baker touted the fact that Massachusetts has the second-highest vaccination rate in the country. “The vaccines are overwhelmingly effective,” he said. “If you look at the number of people that have been hospitalized who’ve been vaccinated, it’s a very small number.” Coronavirus cases have been on the rise in Massachusetts. The state reported 457 new cases on Wednesday. There have...