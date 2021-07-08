Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts should still report COVID hospitalization demographics, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Sen. Elizabeth Warren urge Baker administration

By Benjamin Kail
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

State officials should continue to report COVID-19 hospitalization demographics to help understand and address the pandemic’s disproportionate impact on communities of color, Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Sen. Elizabeth Warren urged the Baker administration this week. The state Department of Public Health recently announced changes to its daily COVID-19 dashboard and...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 3

MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
44K+
Followers
35K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Ayanna Pressley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hospitalization#Covid#Dph#Boston Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Boston, MAWCVB

Baker administration moves to roll back COVID-19 workplace safety regulations

BOSTON — Safety advocates are pushing back against Gov. Charlie Baker's administration and its plan to rescind COVID-19 workplace safety regulations. "(The rules were) initially put in place as emergency regulation to protect workers from COVID-19's spread," Michael Flanagan, director of the Massachusetts Department of Labor Standards, said Wednesday during an online hearing.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

Baker Not Looking At Bringing Back COVID Restrictions In Massachusetts Despite Rise In Cases

SANDWICH (CBS) –Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday that he’s not currently looking at bringing back COVID restrictions in Massachusetts, despite a recent rise in case numbers. “We’re not looking at changing any of our existing rules or policies,” he said at an event in Sandwich. Baker touted the fact that Massachusetts has the second-highest vaccination rate in the country. “The vaccines are overwhelmingly effective,” he said. “If you look at the number of people that have been hospitalized who’ve been vaccinated, it’s a very small number.” Coronavirus cases have been on the rise in Massachusetts. The state reported 457 new cases on Wednesday. There have...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s $186 million ARPA investment leaves little for COVID variant response, top state Democrats say

While Massachusetts lawmakers are seeking public input into how to spend millions in federal aid, Gov. Charlie Baker has already announced plans to dedicate $186 million — nearly all of the federal funding under his control — to skills training, hospital relief and mental health services. Now Democratic legislative leaders...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker spends $186 million in American Rescue Plan funds on hospital relief, skills training

Gov. Charlie Baker plans to spend $186 million in federal aid on assistance for struggling hospitals, higher pay rates for health care workers and skills training. The Baker administration announced Monday it will dedicate nearly of the federal American Rescue Plan funds at its disposal on health and workforce priorities, including $55 million that will cover a temporary 10% boost in pay rates for providers under the Executive Office of Health and Human Services’ purview. The rate boost will take effect from July through December, according to a news release.
Massachusetts Statenewbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts Gov. Baker to invest $186 Million in COVID-19 funding for critical health care and workforce priorities

The Baker-Polito Administration today announced it will invest $186 million of the Commonwealth’s direct federal aid from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) toward critical priorities including support for hospitals, health and human services, mental health, and workforce development. Utilizing these federal resources now will help further the Commonwealth’s economic recovery and provide relief for residents hardest-hit by COVID-19, such as lower-wage workers and communities of color.
Massachusetts Statecapecod.com

Baker ‘Not Surprised’ by Infighting in Massachusetts GOP

BOSTON (AP) – Republican Governor Charlie Baker said he’s not surprised some GOP donors in Massachusetts have threatened to pull their financial support from the party following a series of fractious statements and positions taken by the party leadership. Baker made the comments after 16 Massachusetts Republicans recently signed a...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Massachusetts could see 25% of workers displaced over next decade by post-COVID economy, Gov. Charlie Baker’s future of work study suggests

Massachusetts’ post-pandemic economy will likely pave the way for permanent remote work, higher demand for e-commerce and more automation, potentially displacing about 25% of workers over the next decade, Gov. Charlie Baker’s future of work study suggests. The Baker administration’s report, conducted by McKinsey & Co., published Tuesday morning after...
Hampden County, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

As lawmakers examine congressional district shift, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, others say state can create opportunities for candidates of color

The state’s only majority-minority Congressional district, represented by U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, is an area ripe for lawmakers to create more opportunities for candidates of color at the state level, according to officials and advocates who testified Monday in front of legislators in charge of redistricting. Pressley, who in 2018...
Congress & Courtswgbh.org

Pressley Urges Lawmakers To Hold 7th District Together

U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley urged the Special Committee on Redistricting on Monday to "keep as much of the 7th together as possible," highlighting the shared challenges of the communities she represents and the importance of "centering racial and economic diversity." Pressley has represented the 7th Congressional District since 2019 after...
MSNBC

Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley on voting, student debt, capital punishment

Just a few days out from President Biden’s speech on voting rights in Philadelphia, “American Voices” host, Alicia Menendez, talks with one of Congress’ most progressive members about Republicans’ sustained attack on your right to cast a ballot. Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts tells Alicia why James Clyburn’s latest proposal on voting rights doesn’t go far enough, and what actions she’d like to see the President take on student debt and the death penalty.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

How the Baker administration wants to use COVID-19 relief funds to close the racial homeownership gap

"It's almost reparations." Massachusetts has one of the largest racial homeownership gaps in the country. And in the midst of the ongoing debate with State House leaders over who gets to spend roughly $5 billion in recent direct federal COVID-19 relief funds to the state, Gov. Charlie Baker is pushing to immediately use some of the money to address that gap in the hopes of closing one of the root causes of the racial wealth divide.
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Mitch McConnell Goes Against Fellow Republicans, Won't Blame Biden for Vaccine Hesitancy

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has urged Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine as cases of the highly contagious Delta variant rise sharply across the U.S. The Republican senator from Kentucky told unvaccinated Americans not to listen to "demonstrably bad advice" on vaccines, but his remarks have put him at odds with some in his own party who have placed the blame for vaccine hesitancy on the Biden administration.

Comments / 3

Community Policy