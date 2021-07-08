Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chattanooga, TN

Judge closes hearing to public as shelter appeals suspension

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 13 days ago

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee administrative law judge denied public access to an informal hearing regarding the license suspension of a shelter for immigrant children after one of the employees was arrested following abuse allegations.

The Times Free Press reports that Judge Phillip R. Hilliard’s handed down his decision on Wednesday over objections from attorneys representing Baptiste Group. The shelter argues that the proceedings should be open to the public and news organizations.

“On behalf of Baptiste, we are against closure of this proceeding on several grounds,” said Mark Baugh, who stressed that the proceedings would not reveal the names of the children who had been housed in the now-shuttered facility in Chattanooga.

However, Hilliard determined that the state had an obligation to ensure certain records remained private, which he said “outweighs any right or need for the proceeding to be made open at this point.”

Hilliard added that “some documents” could become public once the hearing is complete.

Earlier this month, the Department of Children’s Services suspended the nonprofit’s license following allegations that child abuse had occurred and a teenage boy had run away from the facility.

The suspension came just hours after Chattanooga police announced that a staff member at the facility had been arrested and faced criminal charges.

Baptiste Group has been operating as a shelter since last year after receiving a conditional license by the department. The shelter has a federal contract with the Office of Refugee Resettlement to temporarily house unaccompanied migrant minors.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

509K+
Followers
282K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattanooga, TN
Government
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
Chattanooga, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Public Access#Ap#The Times Free Press#Baptiste Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Gov defends agency’s vaccine chief firing, outreach rollback

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday came out in full defense of his administration’s firing of the state’s vaccination chief and rollback of outreach for childhood vaccines, both of which have sparked national scrutiny over Tennessee’s inoculation efforts against COVID-19. “Government needs to provide information and education, provide access and we need to do so to parents of those children,” Lee told reporters. “That’s the direction the department took. Regarding individual personnel decisions, I trust the department to make decisions consistent with the vision.”
Ohio StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Ohio doctor convicted of overprescribing painkillers, fraud

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A doctor who portrayed himself as an advocate for patients who need legitimate pain treatment has been convicted of overprescribing painkillers. A federal jury on Wednesday convicted Dr. William Bauer of Port Clinton on charges of distributing controlled substances to 14 patients and healthcare fraud. Federal...
Iowa StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Nurse who gave Iowa inmates vaccine overdoses appeals firing

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — One of two Iowa prison nurses fired for accidentally giving dozens of inmates large overdoses of the coronavirus vaccine is appealing her termination, arguing she is “blameless” for the mix-up. The Iowa Department of Corrections fired Amanda Dodson, a registered nurse at the maximum-security Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison, after an investigation found 77 inmates received shots containing up to six times the recommended dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy