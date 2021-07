Our late friend, Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) was often called the “conscience of Congress.” That hard-earned title represented years of sacrifice for voting and civil rights. As we approach the one-year anniversary of his death, Lewis’s legacy is being defiled by Republican state legislators who are passing new voter suppression laws, as well as by Republican members of Congress — and two Democrats in the Senate — who are resisting the necessary steps to get the job of protecting our voting rights done.