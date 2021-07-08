What to Do if Re-Entry Fun Is Bleeding You Dry Financially
Being outside is back, baby! But unfortunately, after sixteen-odd months of being housebound, a lot of us are coming to the same conclusion at the same time: Doing stuff is expensive. And if you’re someone who experienced a major life change thanks to the pandemic—like moving, getting laid off, missing work due to illness, or having to support family members in any of the aforementioned situations—odds are the cost of summer fun has you sweating already. You might even be avoiding your bank account at all costs, because the thought of knowing exactly how much cash you have is too stressful.www.vice.com
Comments / 0