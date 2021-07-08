Cancel
Butler County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Conecuh; Crenshaw; Monroe A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN MONROE...WEST CENTRAL CRENSHAW AND NORTH CENTRAL CONECUH COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM CDT At 246 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Georgiana, or 17 miles southwest of Greenville, moving east at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Greenville and Georgiana.

alerts.weather.gov

