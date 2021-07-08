Cancel
Mineral County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Pueblo. Target Area: Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Saguache County East of Continental Divide below 10000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN RIO GRANDE AND SOUTH CENTRAL SAGUACHE COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM MDT At 147 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northwest of La Garita, or 42 miles southwest of Decker Burn Scar, moving southeast at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include La Garita.

