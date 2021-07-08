FBCC resurrects Youth Advisory Committee
With strong backing from Fernandina Beach City Commissioner Bradley Bean, the Fernandina Beach City Commission (FBCC) agreed unanimously to re-establish the Youth Advisory Committee (YAC) during the July 6, 2021 Regular FBCC Meeting. The enabling Resolution (2021-101) charges the Committee to provide input and recommendations to the City Commission. The Committee will be open to up to five (5) members in grades 9-12. Students interested in serving on the Committee should apply to the City Clerk’s Office.fernandinaobserver.com
