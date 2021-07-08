Cancel
Public Health

Vaccination is the Key to Maintaining Uninterrupted In-Person School Year

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Beshear updated Kentuckians on the status of COVID-19 vaccinations across the commonwealth. The Governor said the state’s vaccination rate is remaining steady, and thousands of Kentuckians have signed up for the Shot at a Millionincentive drawing following the state’s first drawing last week. Since then, more than 177,000 adult Kentuckians have registered for the $1 million prize and more than 5,000 Kentuckians ages 12 to 17 registered for a full-ride scholarship.

Public HealthWNEM

State issues COVID-19 school guidance for kids, teachers

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issued its recommendations for schools to help prevent COVID-19 from spreading inside schools during the fall. “I am pleased with the progress of our vaccination efforts in Michigan, with 56% of Michiganders age 12 and older having received at least their first dose of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “These vaccines are the reason transmission of the virus in Michigan is at the lowest point in a year. However, as the school environment brings together large groups of individuals who may not yet be vaccinated, MDHHS is issuing this guidance to help protect Michiganders of all ages.”
Las Vegas, NV8newsnow.com

WATCH: Jara addresses masks and vaccines for CCSD school year; urges parents to give input on use of $770M

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District (CCSD) students go back to class in three weeks, and many questions of what students and families can expect hang in the air. CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara joined Good Day Las Vegas Tuesday morning to talk about what this school year will look like, including the potential use of face masks, and how the district will use millions of federal funding it’s received.
Plainfield, ILwjol.com

Masks Optional For Planfield District 202 Staff And Students

Plainfield – Masks will be optional for District 202 students and staff in school buildings to start the 2021-22 school year, based on parental choice. The Board of Education approved the district administration’s recommended “Back to School 2021-22” plan at its July 19, 2021 regular meeting. All individuals ages 2 and older who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged – but not required to wear masks indoors.
Missouri Statekmaland.com

Holt County Public Health reports Delta Variant in Northwest Missouri

(Oregon) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly not ended. That's the message from the Holt County public health administrator. Krissy Prussman tells KMA News the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus has made its way into northwest Missouri after the county health department underwent variant testing revealing the more contagious variant. Prussman says three new COVID-19 cases were found just today bringing the current active case total to nine.
Tehama County, CARed Bluff Daily News

Tehama County Public Health updates COVID-19 death numbers

RED BLUFF — Tehama County Public Health updated its COVID-19 dashboard Friday to better reflect all the virus data in the area. As of Thursday, the number of deaths related to the virus went from 62 to 66. Public Health explained this increase was due to a separate quality assurance process intended to correct previously incomplete data; adjustments were made based on additional information that became available regarding date of death and county of residence.
Kay County, OKponcapost.com

Kay County Health Department providing vaccines before school year

The Kay County Health Department will be providing on-site immunizations at the Registration Center on Thursday, July 22 and July 29 from 1:00 to 6:00. The following vaccines will be available (Tdap, HPV, & MCV). For those interested, COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines will also be available for students age 12 and...
Massillon, OHIndependent

Massillon City Schools prepares for start of in-person school

MASSILLON – City Schools Superintendent Paul Salvino told board members Wednesday the district is preparing for an in-person school year. "We are coming back to school," he said. "We are proud and happy to do so." District leaders are finalizing their plans for the new school year, which does not...
Mercedes, TXKGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Mercedes school district prepares for in-person 2021-2022 school year

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – The Mercedes Independent School District is reminding parents that the health and safety of its staff are of high priority as they prepare to start an in-person school year. In a letter posted on their website, the Mercedes School District is urging parents to vigilant during...

