Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Glue gaffe: 2 men freed in Greece after drug bust mix-up

wcn247.com
 15 days ago

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A public prosecutor in northern Greece cleared two men arrested on drug trafficking charges after authorities acknowledged that a white substance seized in their car was adhesive powder and not cocaine. Court authorities said Thursday that the prosecutor dropped drug possession and trafficking charges against the Albanian nationals on Wednesday. A state lab where the powder was analyzed said the substance police seized as suspected cocaine was in fact wood glue powder that had partially crystallized in the car's hot trunk. Police had detained the men for two days, while authorities confiscated their cellphones, the vehicle and 2,900 euros as alleged profits from drug trafficking.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Northern Greece#Drug Trafficking#Mix Up#Thessaloniki#Ap#Albanian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
World
Country
Greece
Related
Law Enforcementfox5ny.com

Men jailed when police mistake glue for cocaine

THESSALONIKI, Greece - A public prosecutor in northern Greece cleared two men arrested on drug trafficking charges after authorities acknowledged that a white substance seized in their car was adhesive powder and not cocaine, court authorities said Thursday. The prosecutor dropped drug possession and trafficking charges against the men, Albanian...
Orange County, NYdailyvoice.com

16 Charged In Drug Trafficking Bust After Probe Launched In Orange County

Authorities announced that 16 people were indicted for allegedly trafficking drugs in multiple states. New York State Attorney General Letitia James said the individuals trafficked prescription opioids and cocaine in Brooklyn, Staten Island, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania. James made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon, July 14. The individuals are accused of...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Mexican cartel leader, 27, 'is busted out of jail by 30 armed men and escapes in back of an ambulance just 24 hours after he was arrested for drugs and human trafficking'

Mexican authorities have launched a search for a high-ranking Gulf Cartel leader after an armed gang dressed in military gear busted into a holding facility across from McAllen, Texas and helped him escape. José Alfredo Hernández Campos, who is also known as El Metro 27, was sprung out of the...
Warsaw, INinkfreenews.com

Two Women Arrested After Warsaw Drug Bust

WARSAW — Two women were recently arrested after a police patrol resulted in the discovery of drug use and dealing at a Warsaw residence. Tanya Marie Stephens, 36, 418 S. Union St. C., Warsaw, is charged with dealing in methamphetamine, a level 3 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 5 felony; counterfeiting, a level 6 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; false informing, a class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor; dealing in methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 2 felony; and possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 4 felony.
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Home and Away star charged after allegedly being busted with the drug ice

Former Home and Away star Orpheus Pledger has begged a magistrate to “be gentle” after he was allegedly caught with methamphetamines – also known as ice. Pledger appeared via video link in Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on two counts of drug possession on Wednesday, following his arrest by Prahran police in Melbourne where he was charged and bailed to appear in court.
Bullhead City, AZthebee.news

DRUG BUST

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. – July 16, 2021 – A search warrant led to the arrest of two males and one female and the seizure of a large amount of drugs. On July 14, 2021 at about 3:45 pm, officers responded to the 1600 block of Alta Vista Road for a narcotics complaint. Upon arrival, MAGNET detectives found drug paraphernalia and secured the residence for a search warrant. A search warrant was obtained and during the search, MAGNET detectives seized 189 counterfeit Percocet pills which were Fentanyl, half an ounce of methamphetamine, eight prescription strength hydrocodone pills, 1 gram of heroin, and several handguns and long guns.
Worldwcn247.com

Search continues off Greek island for missing migrants

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a search and rescue operation is continuing off the coast of the southern island of Crete for several people believed missing a day after a boat carrying dozens of migrants sank in high winds. Greece’s coast guard said three vessels were involved Friday in the search and rescue operation southeast of Crete. A total of 37 people have so far been rescued, including one child and one woman, with some pulled from the sea and others from the sinking sailing boat, the coast guard said.
Brewer, MEPosted by
Z107.3

Four Charged in Brewer Drug Bust

Four people face charges after police executed a search warrant at a North Main Street home on Thursday. Alexander Moleon, a 29-year-old transient, and Nichole Kelley, 41, of Brewer, face drug trafficking charges. Additionally, Shelley McDougal, a 47-year-old transient, faces drug possession charges. Matthew Cuff, a 44-year-old transient, was arrested for violating the conditions of his release.
Augusta, MEWPFO

4 facing drug charges after police search Augusta home

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Four people are facing drug charges after police searched a home on Water Street in Augusta on Tuesday. Police arrested 63-year-old Samuel Baker of Augusta, 40-year-old Edric Hewett of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 24-year-old Tesla Staff, a transient, and 29-year-old Jefferson Young of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. [Grandmother of slain Maine...
Shapleigh, MEWGME

7 arrested in Shapleigh drug bust

SHAPLEIGH (WGME) -- Seven people have been arrested following a drug bust in York County after a three-month investigation. Agents say an investigation into fentanyl trafficking led them to a home at 34 Coley Trafton Road in Shapleigh Thursday where they found 28 people living on the property. They say...
Anna, OHSidney Daily News

Traffic stop leads to drug bust

ANNA — A Michgan man was taken into custody by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office dollowing a trffic stop in Anna. According the Sheriff Jim Frye, Deputy Frank Bleigh stopped a vehicle Thursday, July 22, aound 10 a.m. at the Shell gas staton in Anna for a traffic violation which occured on Interstate 75.
Atlantic County, NJphillyvoice.com

Two men arrested in Atlantic County's biggest drug bust ever

Two Atlantic County men are facing criminal charges after law enforcement officials seized more than 15 kilograms of drugs from a basement in Egg Harbor Township. The bust is the largest in the South Jersey county's history, officials said. Ricardo Clavijo, 39, of Egg Harbor Township, and Christopher Gonzalez, 37,...
Port Huron, MIwphm.net

Pair of Port Huron men arrested following drug bust

Two Port Huron men were arrested late last week after a drug bust in the 1600 block of McPherson Street. According to the St. Clair County Drug Task Force, about $550 worth of methamphetamine, about $200 worth of cocaine, and an undisclosed amount of analogue pills were located in the home this past Thursday evening. The suspects, ages 51 and 48, were arrested without incident and are expected to face charges including possession with intent to deliver both methamphetamine and cocaine, and maintaining a drug house.
Morrison County, MNhometownsource.com

Two men face drug charges after traffic stop

Nicholas John White, 41, East Grand Forks, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of first degree possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor charge of fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle. John Leonard Ramirez, 53, Minneapolis, was also charged...
Menasha, WI94.3 Jack FM

Man Convicted in Fox Valley Drug Bust

FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Menasha man was convicted of possessing more than $40,000 worth of methamphetamine. Tony Weaver, 45, was convicted of nine felonies, including possessing nearly one pound of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, eluding a traffic officer, felony bail jumping, and numerous other charges. District...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Video from Haiti assassination shows attacker with American accent shout ‘DEA operation’

At least two US citizens have been detained following the assassination of the Haiti president as video emerged of an attacker yelling "this is a DEA operation" with an American-sounding accent.The footage was taken in the dark of night looking down on the property of Jovenel Moïse, with one of the men using a megaphone to claim they were agents from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). While the US embassy confirmed to the Associated Press that the DEA has an office in the Haitian capital, Department of State spokesman Ned Price denied the US had any involvement in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy