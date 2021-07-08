Cancel
Music

Emanuel brings a new level to artistry on his album 'Alt Therapy'

By Spinditty
indierockcafe.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmanuel is an R&B artist with a gorgeous sound and the goal of sharing his music with the world. This artist has a sound that goes past being enjoyable and digs deep into your soul. Alt Therapy is comprised of twelve songs that each breathe their own kind of life into the listeners. Emanuel’s music is cinematic while still feeling personal and raw. It is truly something unique.

#Alt#New Level#Black Art#Soul#Upstream Indie
