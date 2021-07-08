Cancel
Daylen Everette Sets Commitment Date

By Harrison Reno
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 14 days ago
Daylen Everette from IMG Academy has announced on social media his commitment date. Everette will decide between a top five of Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, Oregon, North Carolina and Florida State and reveal his choice on July 17.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder is rated as the seventh overall cornerback in the class, which makes him 40th nationally according to 247Sports. Everette spent June taking visits to Clemson, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida State.

It is interesting to note that the Tar Heels were able to have Everette on campus three times, twice on an unofficial visit and once on an official visit which was the last visit that he in June.

Everette is the teammate of fellow Georgia targets Kamari Wilson, Keon Sabb and Tyler Booker. All three IMG prospects took visits to Georgia during the NCAA's visiting period, which spanned the whole month of June after a 15-month dead period due to COVID-19.

