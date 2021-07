The price of Ethereum (ether) has shot up after Elon Musk revealed that he personally invested in the cryptocurrency.The technology billionaire was speaking at The ₿ Word conference on Wednesday, alongside Twitter CEO and prominent crypto advocate Jack Dorsey, with his comments pushing the bitcoin rival above $2,000.“Bitcoin does some things well, and it’s evolving... Usability for the average person is not great but it has a lot of potential,” he said.“On balance I support bitcoin and cryptocurrency in general.”>> Follow all the latest crypto market updates with The Independent’s live blogEarlier this year, the Tesla boss made headlines...