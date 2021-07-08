Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ben Cleveland Helping Ravens Move in New Directions

By Evan Crowell
Posted by 
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 14 days ago

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly have high hopes for guard Ben Cleveland after selecting him No. 94 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Cleveland was a fan favorite during his days at Georgia, in part due to his devastating work in run blocking and partially because of the legendary status he achieved through seemingly folklore stories about the mountain man. It stems from mythical tales of his weight-room accomplishments to him eating squirrels he shot in his front yard.

He was one of the strongest offensive linemen in the 2021 class and that is a big reason why the Ravens selected him.

Cleveland will be blocking for the 2019 NFL MVP, quarterback Lamar Jackson. Despite winning a playoff game this past season, Jackson and the Ravens took a step back in 2020 after they went 13-3 in 2019.

During their historic 2019 season, the Ravens' offensive strategy was simple: run the ball, run the ball and run the ball some more. Fans were enthralled with the three-headed rushing monster of Jackson and running backs Mark Ingram II and Gus Edwards.

What was lost by many was how they got those yards. The Ravens pounded the ball between the tackles to set up various outside counters, tosses and play-action passes.

In 2020, the Ravens tried to omit the first step. They didn't run the ball between the tackles as often and, as a result, finished the season 10-6. Jackson was less effective as a passer, not because he regressed but because they weren't setting him up for success with their game plan.

Cleveland will allow the Ravens to revert to their 2019 form. The AFC North is littered with talented interior defensive linemen, but the Ravens organization expects Cleveland to be a major difference-maker from Day 1.

Baltimore is the ideal situation for Cleveland. He will immediately become one of their best north-to-south run blockers and has the speed to get to the second level to continue plays.

His weakness is that quicker interior defensive linemen beat him to the spot time and time again when pulling. Fortunately for Cleveland, Jackson is the most complete athlete at quarterback in the NFL and he will be able to compensate for Cleveland’s misgivings when pulling because Jackson will already be around the corner making his cut.

Many believe the race for the AFC North will come down to two teams: the Ravens and the Cleveland Browns.

In order to beat the Browns, the Ravens will have to punish them between the tackles. They aren't going to beat them on the edge, as Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney are one of the NFL’s best edge tandems.

That means that Cleveland will have to anchor the interior line for the Ravens to claim the division title. The organization seems to believe he is up to the call, and for that reason, we will see a lot of Cleveland starting with Game 1.

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments / 0

DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
268
Followers
412
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#Nfl Mvp#American Football#The Afc North#Facebook Bulldogmaven
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLWbaltv.com

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards buys mom new home

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards recently surprised his mom with a new house. Edwards signed a two-year extension, $10 million extension this off-season, and it looks like he has made the most of it so far with his gift to his family. He posted a video to Instagram that shows his mothers reaction as he give her a tour of the home.
NFLPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Former Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro died of cocaine and fentanyl intoxication, medical examiner says

Lorenzo Taliaferro, a former Baltimore Ravens running back who starred for Bruton High, died of cocaine and fentanyl intoxication, according to the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. His death was ruled an accident, Donna Price, the district administrator for the state medical examiner’s office in Norfolk, wrote in an email Monday. Taliaferro, 28, died in December of what was ...
NFL247Sports

Ravens giddy about Georgia OL Ben Cleveland's potential

If you've followed Georgia football for the past four to five years, mammoth offensive lineman Ben Cleveland may have went a little lower in the 2021 NFL Draft than you expected. If you really followed his career path and how he wasn't really a full-time starter, either due to youth, injury, or rotation, until the 2020 season, maybe you thought he went a little higher.
NFLAsbury Park Press

Fantasy football draft: Where to draft Baltimore Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins

Baltimore Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins should be the lead back in one of the most electric running offenses in the NFL, boosting his fantasy expectations in the upcoming season. Below, we look at J.K. Dobbins' 2021 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should draft him. Coming out...
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Sign Justin Houston?

Mink: Houston reportedly turned down some recent offers and at least four teams have reached out recently. CBS Sports' and 105.7 The Fan's Jason La Canfora tweeted that Houston "will play in 2021, with the right team, at the right time." It sure seems like he and his camp know he's a hot commodity and are willing to wait for the perfect combo of team and money – and they aren't worried about him getting a late start at training camp (or later?) in order to get it.
NFLpressboxonline.com

Ravens’ Offseason Emphasis On Offensive Line Results In New Faces, New Center

Bradley Bozeman crouched down, gripped the ball with his right hand, and zipped a snap back to Lamar Jackson standing 5 yards behind him. That sight, at the second day of the Ravens’ Organized Team Activity workout in May, was one of the most tangible signs of a transformed Ravens offensive line that has been a focal point of the offseason.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns QB Baker Mayfield said he’s not concerned “at all” about his contract situation with his fifth-year option in 2022. “I think everything will play itself out,” Mayfield said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I’m not worried about it at all. If we win, we’re heading in the right direction.”
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Ravens film study: How Lamar Jackson can improve as a passer in 2021 — and how Greg Roman can help

Lamar Jackson is not a perfect quarterback, but who is? Study a superstar passer long enough and, sure enough, you’ll find a weakness somewhere. On his way to a seventh Super Bowl title last season, Tom Brady struggled against the blitz. Patrick Mahomes is a generational talent who becomes just an average passer when throwing off play-action. Aaron Rodgers’ Most Valuable Player-worthy 2020 followed a mediocre 2019. There’s always something to improve.
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Late for Work 7/22: Three Areas Where Lamar Jackson Can Improve As a Passer

Looking at the Areas Where Lamar Jackson Can Improve As a Passer. The prevailing opinion is that the Ravens need a more consistent passing attack to take their high-scoring offense to an even higher level and advance past the divisional round of the playoffs. To that end, the Ravens haven...
NFLclevelandstar.com

Ben Cleveland Signs Rookie Contract

Rookie third-round pick Ben Cleveland will compete for the starting left guard spot at Ravens training camp. Before he launched into it, he took care of business, signing his four-year rookie contract Tuesday afternoon. Cleveland and the Ravens' other third-round pick, defensive back Brandon Stephens, were the only unsigned rookie...
NFLPosted by
RavenCountry

Who Is the Better Dual-Threat QB: Lamar Jackson or Kyler Murray

Both Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray are dominant dual-threat quarterbacks who can change a game in a flash. The analysts at Good Morning Football on the NFL Network give Jackson the edge. "I'll say Lamar Jackson strictly based upon the track record to this point," Tom Pelissero said. "He's been...
NFLPopculture

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Opting out of 2021 Season

Aaron Rodgers could opt-out of the 2021 season with zero obligations to the Green Bay Packers for not playing. However, it looks like Rodgers is going to play the wait-and-see game before making any big decisions. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Rodgers isn't likely to opt-out before the Friday, July 2 deadline. Florio said Rodgers "won’t be ready to give up on playing this year" by the end of this week.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Ryan Shazier’s Paralyzing Injury Changed His Life (And Bank Account)

American football linebacker Ryan Shazier is a walking contradiction. He officially retired a Pittsburgh Steeler in 2020, but he hadn’t played since 2017. He was known as one of the biggest hitters in the game, but he struggles to tackle his adolescent son. That Shazier is a contradiction should come...

Comments / 0

Community Policy