Rocket Mortgage champ Cam Davis explains why he passed on Open berth

By Ryan Lavner
Golf Channel
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCam Davis is looking forward to a break next week – even if it means missing out on the year’s final major. Davis has had a whirlwind few days since winning in a playoff at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday. After downing a burger and milkshake from the local Five Guys in Detroit at 11 p.m. – it was the only place open on Fourth of July – Davis stayed up late to watch the re-air of the final round, when he holed a bunker shot on the 71st hole, birdied the last and then prevailed in a five-hole playoff over Troy Merritt at Detroit Golf Club.

