PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several areas in wood and Washington County have downed power lines or trees because of the storm. Wood County 9-1-1 says there are power lines down all along Seventh Street. Traffic lights are also out at Emerson Avenue and Rosemar Road. Trees are down on Old Saint Mary’s Pike near Spider Ridge Road. A tree fell on a gas line on Holden Road in Wood County. Trees are down on federal road in the southwest part of washington county.