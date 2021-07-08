Cancel
MLB extends administrative leave for Trevor Bauer

By Bill Plunkett
Riverside Press Enterprise
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor League Baseball has extended Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave for an additional seven days while they continue their investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Bauer. In a statement announcing the decision, MLB said its investigation is “ongoing.”. The players’ union had to agree to the extension. Bauer will continue...

