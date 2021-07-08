Cancel
Delray Beach, FL

Delray Art League moving to The Big Apple for ‘Summer in the City’ series

By Brett Shweky, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
The Delray Art League has found a new place to call home.

Beginning Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18, the Delray Art League ’s new “Summer in the City” series will take place at The Big Apple Shopping Bazaar, 5283 W. Atlantic Ave., in Delray Beach.

The Delray Art League’s series will take place every third weekend of the month throughout the 2021-2022 season. For the first event, hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 17 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 18.

After being forced to take a hiatus due to the pandemic and cancellation of its outdoor shows because of construction downtown, Delray Art League President Ron Rizzi and Vice President Howard Sherman chose the new location because it offers a large amount of parking and a food court.

The indoor, air-conditioned exhibition will provide patrons the opportunity to stroll through the booths representing different genres of art, including oil, watercolor, acrylic, digital photography, sculptures and jewelry.

Along with league members, Twin Palms and Palm Beach Habilitation will be contributing handmade soaps, spa packages and other handcrafted items.

“The Delray Art League considers these organizations our partners,” Rizzi said in a statement. “We are very happy that they will be joining us.”

Over the past decade, the Delray Art League has contributed over $120,000 to Fund Art Education Programs in Palm Beach County.

Visit delrayartleague.com.

