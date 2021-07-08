Cat Lift Trucks Go Hydrostatic for the First Time

The Oldsmobile 442 received a facelift for the 1969 model year, now with a “tooth” dividing the two grille halves. Headlights were separated by a thin bar, with the parking lights having been relocated to the front bumper. The rear of the car also saw cosmetic updates, with cutouts in the trunk lid for the tail lights. Inside the 442, the ignition switch on the steering column now had a steering lock, headrests became standard, and twin stripes were featured on the double hood bulges. Optional front disc brakes were available. Forced Air Induction came as part of the W-30 package, with cold air inlets mounted just beneath the front bumper. The W-30 package also included a better performing cam, higher oil pressure, and more robust valve springs.