Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Cat Lift Trucks Go Hydrostatic for the First Time

By Brielle Jaekel
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitsubishi Logistnext Americas Group launches its first Cat Hydrostatic Internal Combustion Forklift series, using advanced hydrostatic engine and technology system designed to boost productivity and provide intuitive control when handling heavy-duty materials. The field-proven, EPA emissions-compliant engine and hydrostatic drive system is designed for a range of heavy-duty manufacturing and warehousing activity that focuses on smoother acceleration, directional change and increased uptime.

www.sdcexec.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucks#Disc Brakes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
EPA
News Break
Cars
News Break
Cats
Related
Carselectrek.co

Ram trucks go electric starting in 2024

As part of the Stellantis EV Day, its American truck division Ram announced a transition to electric vehicles starting in 2024. Will it be too little, too late?. Ram CEO Mike Koval announced in a weird volume cadence that a Ram 1500 BEV will be the first fully electric offering from Ram and be produced in 2024. However, things will escalate quickly from there. Ram will offer a “fully electrified solution in the majority of [its] segments by the next year, 2025.” All Ram segments will have electric solutions no later than 2030.
Carsautomotiveworld.com

First 1,000 new generation DAF trucks sold

Within less than a month after the official launch, DAF has already received over 1,000 customer orders for its New Generation XF, XG and XG⁺ trucks. The completely new range of vehicles for long distance transport will enter production in October and set a new standard in efficiency, safety and driver comfort.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Fully Restored 1969 Oldsmobile 442 W-30 For Sale: Video

The Oldsmobile 442 received a facelift for the 1969 model year, now with a “tooth” dividing the two grille halves. Headlights were separated by a thin bar, with the parking lights having been relocated to the front bumper. The rear of the car also saw cosmetic updates, with cutouts in the trunk lid for the tail lights. Inside the 442, the ignition switch on the steering column now had a steering lock, headrests became standard, and twin stripes were featured on the double hood bulges. Optional front disc brakes were available. Forced Air Induction came as part of the W-30 package, with cold air inlets mounted just beneath the front bumper. The W-30 package also included a better performing cam, higher oil pressure, and more robust valve springs.
CarsForConstructionPros.com

Which Truck Suspension Meets Your Construction Truck Needs?

Every vocational truck suspension option comes with its own unique performance trade-offs. The best choice requires an understanding of how the trade-offs match up to your application requirements. “Mechanical suspensions are still the most popular for the vocational market, thanks to their great stability, articulation and maintainability,” says Tim Wrinkle,...
San Diego, CAfordauthority.com

Mint And Extremely Rare 1987 Ford Taurus LX Wagon Is For Sale

Though it was a massive hit when it launched in the mid-1980s, today, non-SHO first-gen examples of the Ford Taurus – the car that helped right FoMoCo’s financial ship – are basically extinct these days, especially ones that are in good condition. Wagons are even harder to find, all of which make this immaculate 1987 Ford Taurus LX wagon up for sale on Craigslist in San Diego, California a truly special survivor.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Check Out The 2022 Chevy Camaro Shock And Steel Package

General Motors is showing off the 2022 Chevy Camaro equipped with the Shock and Steel Package. The new photos were recently posted to social media via the official Chevrolet Mexico Instagram feed (@chevroletmexico). For those readers who may be unaware, the Shock and Steel package offered for the 2022 Chevy...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Chevy Silverado's Popular Turbo Engine In Short Supply

We've gotten used to hearing about certain makes and models that are losing features or cannot achieve final assembly because of the semiconductor chip shortage. Automakers like General Motors have been forced to prioritize vehicles according to popularity and profitability. These aren't easy decisions. And now it's come to our attention that a certain Chevrolet Silverado 1500 engine is now in short supply for unknown reasons. The chip crisis may have nothing to do with it, GM Authority says.
BusinessCNBC

GM forced to halt most large pickup truck production due to chip shortage

General Motors will halt most North American production of its profitable full-size pickup trucks next week due to the ongoing global shortage of semiconductor chips. The Detroit automaker confirmed the production cuts Wednesday for plants in Michigan, Indiana and Mexico that produce the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups. The...
CarsThomasNet Industrial News Room

New GN 415 Thrust Pins with POM Plastic and Stainless Steel Version

Available in three sizes between 0.87 and 1.54 inches wide. Thrust pads can rotate in 90-degree steps to adjust the part geometry. Two normal bores are supplemented by slots to allow the housing to be shifted by 0.18 to 0.53 inches. Original Press Release:. Universally and Securely Fastened. In jig...
CarsEllsworth American

On the Road Review: Subaru Outback Wilderness Edition

From the brand that has brought us L.L. Bean versions of its top-selling Outback, Subaru has created another niche product to stretch the automaker’s reach at the same time that others are hoping to hold onto outdoorsy buyers looking to escape the clutches of COVID-19. Getting away from home, going...
Leelanau County, MIleelanaunews.com

Food on the go: food trucks

When it comes to summer dining in Leelanau County it can be complicated if you want to get in and get out quickly. Like traffic along M-22 there is a lot of hurrying and waiting. Wait list can be intimidating for any of the fantastic dine-in restaurants and unlike 99% of the country, the county is nearly free of chain […]
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Sable Brown Metallic Chevrolet Traverse

Nice, ONLY 26,141 Miles! EPA 25 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! Third Row Seat, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Trailer Hitch CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat,...
Miami, FLSupply & Demand Chain Executive

DHL Invests in Warehousing, Air Cargo

DHL Express announces that it is investing into key growth markets in the Americas, including the United States, Canada, Mexico South and Central America and the Caribbean. Here, it will put more than $360 million USD between 2020 and 2022 to build new and expand existing facilities and also spend millions on measures to bolster its air network with new, direct flight routes.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

2021 Jeep Wrangler gains enhanced off-road capability

The Jeep Wrangler has gained an updated engine, improved off-road capability and enhanced safety features as part of a mid-life update. All UK-bound Wrangler models will now be fitted with an updated version of the firm’s 2.0-litre 268bhp petrol engine, which produces 10g/km less in CO2 emissions than the previous engine and is compliant with Euro-6d emissions rules.
Carshiconsumption.com

Vigilante Turns Classic Jeep Grand Wagoneers Into Modern 1,000HP 4x4s

Even with the revival of iconic 4x4s like the Chevy Blazer, the Ford Bronco, and the Land Rover Defender, many automotive enthusiasts remain captivated by such vehicles in their original guise. Chalk it up to some sepia-tinged nostalgia if you will, but it’s resulted in some pretty remarkable restomod projects, with the latest amongst them being this classic Grand Wagoneer by Texas-based Jeep specialist Vigilante.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Christensen motor yacht Afterglow for sale

The 38.4 metre Christensen motor yacht Afterglow has been listed for sale by Patrick McConnell at Fraser following a recent refit. Delivered in 1992, the yacht was built with a fibreglass hull by American builder Christensen Yachts to a design by Glade Johnson. Afterglow features a four-stateroom layout with a...
CarsCNET

Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra pickup production slammed as chip shortage continues

As the chip shortage continues to cause real headaches for nearly every automaker, General Motors will now take a more aggressive step as there simply aren't enough of the tiny computers for its production schedule. Reuters reported Wednesday GM will cut shifts and idle plants responsible for building the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra full-size pickup trucks.
CarsEngadget

GM announces third electric pickup after the Hummer and Silverado EVs

GM is working on another electric pickup truck in addition to GMC's Hummer EV and the electrified Chevrolet Silverado it confirmed back in April. The automotive giant has made the announcement at a media event, according to CNBC and CNET Roadshow. It didn't reveal a lot of details about the project and only showed a shadowy image of a tarp-covered truck during the presentation, but it did say that it would be a full-size GMC pickup.
CarsMotorAuthority

GMC to sell full-size electric pickup truck alongside Hummer EV

GMC confirmed plans for a second battery-electric pickup truck to join the Hummer EV during a sales call on Monday. A GMC spokesman later confirmed to Motor Authority that the second truck will be a full-size model, suggesting it will be an electric Sierra to sit alongside a planned electric version of the full-size Chevrolet Silverado.

Comments / 0

Community Policy