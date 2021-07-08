Jeanette (Halstead) Borst

Jeanette (Halsted) Borst, 92, of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Menorah Park in Syracuse.

Born in Buffalo, NY, she resided in Fayetteville for 50 years. Jeanette retired after many years of service from the Synod of the Northeast of the Presbyterian Church. She was a local artist with many shows at various art galleries in the vicinity and was active around town.

Jeanette was predeceased by her husbands, Harry Eich and Herbert Borst. Survivors include her two daughters, Michelle Montroy and Lisa Abernethy; son, Mark (Carol) Eich; grandchildren, Ryan (Lindsey) Abernethy, Holly Eich, and Jacob Eich; two great-grandchildren, Jack and Owen Abernethy. Private services will be held.