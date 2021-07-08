Cancel
MLB

Yankees' Michael King: Lands on injured list

CBS Sports
 14 days ago

King was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right middle finger contusion Thursday, retroactive to July 5. King was a candidate to start Friday's game against the Astros, but he'll now be sidelined through the All-Star break while he recovers. It's not yet clear how much time the right-hander will require on the injured list, but he'll be eligible to return as soon as July 15, which is the Yankees' first game back from the break. Nestor Cortes could be an option to fill in as a starter if needed, while Tyler Wade was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move.

