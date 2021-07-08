Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

WHAT IF? - Take A Closer Look At The "Sorcerer Supreme" Version Of Spider-Man Set To Appear In The Series

By JoshWilding
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were a lot of talking points in the first trailer for What If?, but that blink-and-you'd miss it shot of Spider-Man is definitely noteworthy. This marks the wall-crawler's Disney+ debut (the version from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, anyway), and while it looks like it's still Peter Parker beneath the mask - debunking reports that it will be Steve Rogers - the most interesting reveal was on the poster.

www.comicbookmovie.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sorcerer Supreme#Ultron#Infinity Stones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Spider-Man
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
TV SeriesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

LOKI: 7 Burning Questions We Have After Watching The Game-Changing Season Finale - SPOILERS

We may have all been hoping Kang the Conqueror would appear in some form, but it seems fair to say that Loki ended in a way that none of us saw coming. Proving that these Disney+ TV shows are essential viewing, the finale - "For All Time. Always." - just turned the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it on its head, and nothing will ever be the same again. With several upcoming projects set to revolve around the Multiverse and a Loki season 2 confirmed by Marvel Studios, not every question was answered today.
MoviesMovieWeb

Spider-Man: No Way Home Hot Toys Figure Brings a Better Look at New Black & Gold Suit

While we have had LEGO and Funko looks at the newest Spidey costumes from Spider-Man: No Way Home, the daddy of detailed toys, Hot Toys, have now given us a look at Peter Parker's new and improved black and gold suit from the upcoming movie, and the images could have been taken direct from the movie itself. While the trailer for December's release is still being elusive, fans will take anything they can at the moment, and outside the trailer, this is about the best thing they are going to get.
TV & VideosNME

Thor’s Chris Hemsworth made secret cameo in ‘Loki’

Loki showrunner Kate Herron has revealed that Thor actor Chris Hemsworth made a small cameo in the Disney+ series. Herron explained that episode five, which introduced a frog version of Thor, saw Hemsworth take part to voice the small cameo role himself. “We recorded Chris Hemsworth for that, by the...
TV & VideosHollywood Life

Chadwick Boseman Makes Final Appearance As T’Challa In Marvel Series ‘What If…?’- Watch

Marvel fans got their first look at ‘What If…?’, an upcoming animated series that will mark Chadwick Boseman’s final stint as T’Challa in the MCU. In the upcoming Disney+ series, What If…?, Marvel Studios will explore what would happen had major Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) events gone differently. The 10-episode series will undoubtedly offer action and intrigue, but its biggest draw for fans to tune in is Chadwick Boseman, who makes his final appearance as T’Challa following his tragic death in Aug. 2020. In the first trailer for the show, which dropped on July 8, Chadwick voices T’Challa — but he’s not the Black Panther this go around.
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel Fans Are Comparing What If?'s Animation Style to the MTV Spider-Man Series

Marvel’s What If trailer is here and a bunch of fans think the animation is a dead ringer for MTV’s Spider-Man series. The 2003 show was made with CGI characters and that kind of cel-shaded art style is very distinct. A lot of people were surprised when Marvel decided to go a similar route for What If, but the initial response shows how much everyone has loved this idea. Will Neil Patrick Harris be voicing Peter Parker this time around? Who really knows, but the quick response on social media proves that there are fans of every incarnation of Spider-Man under the sun. There were only 13 episodes of MTV’s show produced, but anyone who spent a lot of time watching their programming during the early aughts remembers this weird one-off. (Even funnier is the fact that Viceland actually aired the series on their network, which caused a similar nostalgia rush.)
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Charlie Cox Will Reportedly Only Appear As Matt Murdock In Spider-Man 3

Long before it was confirmed the multiverse would be the driving force behind the story, and far prior to the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster getting an official subtitle, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil has been rumored for an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In fact, it was only a few months...
MoviesComicBook

Spider-Man in Marvel's What If? Might Be Using the Avengers Campus Costume

Marvel Studios officially revealed the trailer for Marvel's What If...? today, showing off even more footage from the new animated series and delivering plenty of teases for the alternate universe tales we'll get to see. Among them was a peek at the return of Tom Holland's Spider-Man, who will seemingly become the Sorcerer Supreme if the series poster is to be taken at face value, but it's the character's costume that caught our eye. Though it bares a similarity to his Spider-Man suit in the films, it sure seems like the standard Spider-Man suit he's wearing in the new series is the same as what the character has on at Avengers Campus at Disneyland.
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Robert Downey Jr.'s DC Series Attracts 60 Million Netflix Viewers in its First Month

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. A lot of fans are under the impression that there is no life for actors outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe but Iron Man actor Robert Downey has proven in the past month alone that he'll be able to find a great deal of success elsewhere and of all places, it happened within the DC universe. In case you haven't been keeping up with RDJ's career post-Avengers: Endgame, the actor is one of the producers of Netflix's Sweet Tooth which was based on the DC Comics title of the same name.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Here’s How Willem Dafoe Could Look As Red Goblin In Spider-Man: No Way Home

There’s no doubt that Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the hotly anticipated MCU films on the horizon. Some would argue, in fact, that Tom Holland’s third solo outing as the titular Peter Parker has managed to generate more buzz than other concurrent projects like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness or Eternals.
MoviesGamespot

Spider-Man: No Way Home Hot Toys Figure Shows Best Look Yet At Spidey's New Costume

Hot Toys usually unveils new figures based on popular films after they've launched, but this week the Hong Kong-based manufacturer is unveiling its new slate of collectibles a few months early. In addition to a concept art version of Doctor Strange decked out in Iron Man armor and Boba Fett on a throne fit for a Hutt, the company revealed its Spider-Man: No Way Home figure that features Peter Parker in a new black and gold costume.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Spider-Man's Sinister War Closer To One More Day Than Ever (Spoilers)

This week sees the launch of the new Spider-Man event Sinister War. Which is smashing various iterations of The Sinister Six enemies of Spider-Man against each other – and against Spider-Man. But, as we saw in recent Amazing Spider-Man issues, Kindred is still involved. Kindred is a demonic version of Harry Osborn, and Bleeding Cool has from the beginning theorising that this is the Harry Osborn who died before One More Day and went to hell. That Mephisto created a replacement Harry Osborn in Marvel continuity as the history of One More Day was rewritten and Spider-Man's marriage to Mary Jane Watson removed. And that Mephisto is behind all of this, as well as Kindred bringing back Mysterio and getting Kindred involved in Peter Parker's life in every level. Well, these leaked panels from this Wednesday's Sinister War #1 does indeed suggest, courtesy of Mephisto, that tackling One More Day, the most controversial Spider-Man storyline of all time, is on the cards.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS Will Reportedly Feature Tom Hiddleston's Return As Loki

WARNING: Some Spoilers For The Season Finale Of Loki Follow!. We all thought the Scarlet Witch would be the one responsible for tearing apart the Multiverse in WandaVision, but it turns out it was Loki (well, Sylvie) all along. Now, the stage has been set for What If?, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and countless other stories we never expected to see play out on screen.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BLACK WIDOW Writer Explains Why He Ultimately Decided To Make [SPOILER] Taskmaster

Black Widow made a few significant changes to Taskmaster, and the ultimate reveal of the villain's true identity was met with a mixed response for the Marvel Comics faithful. Towards the end of the movie, Dreykov (Ray Winstone) unmasks his mysterious enforcer, and much to the titular Avenger's (Scarlett Johansson) horror, it turns out to be his own daughter, Antonia, who Nat had written off as "collateral damage" many years before when she blew up the Red Room leader's apartment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy