Alabama State

Alabama officer still getting paid after murder conviction

 15 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police officer is still getting paid two months after a trial jury convicted him of murder. AL.com reports that documents obtained through an open records request show Huntsville officer William Ben Darby is being paid about $2,100 before taxes every two weeks. The records show he has been on sick leave. Darby was convicted in May of murder in the 2018 fatal shooting of Jeff Parker, a man who told police he was suicidal and held a gun to his own head. Darby ran into the house and shot him. Huntsville officials have supported Darby since the shooting. He is free on bond awaiting sentencing in August.

