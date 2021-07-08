Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Palestinian held in Israel to be released amid hunger strike

By LAURIE KELLMAN, AMI BENTOV - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 15 days ago

JERUSALEM (AP) — Supporters of a Palestinian man held in Israel without charges say he will soon be released after being on a hunger strike for more than two months. A lawyer said on Thursday that 28-year-old Ghadanfar Abu Atwan has deteriorated in recent days and is clinging to life. An advocate for Palestinian prisoners later said he would be transferred to a Palestinian hospital. His lawyer says he was arrested in October but never charged. Israel's Supreme Court recently suspended Abu Atwan's detention due to to his health crisis but he was still held in an Israeli hospital against his will.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinian#Hunger Strike#Jerusalem#Ap#Israeli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle EastEater

Ben & Jerry’s Will No Longer Be Sold in Israel-Occupied Palestinian Territories

After facing public pushback, Ben & Jerry’s ice cream has announced it will no longer be selling its ice cream in Israel-occupied Palestinian territories. “We believe it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT),” the company said in a statement. “We also hear and recognize the concerns shared with us by our fans and trusted partners.” The company said it has declined to renew its licensing agreement, which expires at the end of next year, with its distributor in the region.
Middle Eastwcn247.com

Israel faces calls to let jailed Palestinian attend funeral

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian activists and human rights groups are urging Israel to allow a prominent jailed lawmaker to attend her daughter’s funeral. Khalida Jarrar, a leading member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, has been in and out of Israeli prison in recent years. She was sentenced to two years in March for being a member of an outlawed group. The PFLP has an armed wing and is considered a terrorist group by Israel and Western countries, but Jarrar hasn't been implicated in attacks. Her 30-year-old daughter who worked for a human rights group was found dead on Sunday at her home. She'll be laid to rest on Tuesday.
Advocacywcn247.com

UN experts alarmed by migrants' hunger strike in Brussels

BRUSSELS (AP) — Two United Nations representatives are urging Belgian authorities to offer temporary residence permits to several hundred migrants who are on a hunger strike in Brussels. The migrants desperate to obtain legal residency permits began their hunger strike on May 23 at two universities and a church in the Belgian capital. Some said they have been living and working in the European nation for a decade. In recent days, some of the migrants have started refusing water and are said to be in failing health. The two U.N. special rapporteurs wrote an open letter to Belgium's migration secretary on Monday asking for urgent action.
Middle Easttribuneledgernews.com

Report: Israel to freeze payments to Palestinian Authority

Tel Aviv — Israel's new government has said it will continue to withhold some payments to the Palestinians because the Palestinian Authority continues to transfer funds to families of prisoners and those who have killed Israelis, a media report said on Sunday. The security cabinet reportedly approved a proposal to...
Middle Eastalbuquerqueexpress.com

Over 140 Palestinians hurt in clashes with Israel troops: medics

Over 140 Palestinians were hurt during the clashes, including nine by live fire, 34 by rubber-coated bullets and 87 by tear gas. The riot was instigated in the area of Givat Eviatar outpost. Two soldiers were also injured and taken to hospital. More than 140 Palestinians were hurt Friday in...
United Nationswcn247.com

UN rights body names panel to probe Israel, Palestinians

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s former top human rights official will be part of a new permanent panel investigating abuses in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. The chairperson of the 47-member U.N. Human Rights Council appointed former South African judge Navi Pillay to lead a commission of inquiry established following the 11-day May conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas. Pillay served as the U.N.'s high commissioner for human rights from 2008 to 2014. Israel has criticized the creation of the panel and accused the Geneva-based Human Rights Council of bias against the Jewish state.
AdvocacyCourthouse News Service

Court Finds Ukraine Violated Rights of Fired High Court Judges

STRASBOURG, France (CN) — Ukraine committed human rights violations when it fired all of its Supreme Court judges during judicial reforms following the so-called Euromaidan protests, Europe’s top rights court held Thursday. The European Court of Human Rights found that a 2016 bill that dissolved the Ukrainian Supreme Court and...
Middle Eastwestplainsdailyquill.net

Miss Universe competition will be held in Israel in December

NEW YORK (AP) — Miss Universe is heading to Israel for its 70th competition. The Miss Universe Organization announced Tuesday that the pageant will be held this December in the southern resort …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Public Healthwcn247.com

Lawyer: US editor jailed in Myanmar fears he has COVID-19

BANGKOK (AP) — An American journalist being held in a prison in Myanmar had told his lawyer that he believes he has caught COVID-19, but prison authorities deny he is infected. Danny Fenster was detained at Yangon International Airport on May 24 as he was trying to board a flight to go to the Detroit area in the United States to see his family. He is the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, an independent online news outlet based in Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city. Fenster has been charged with incitement for which he could be sentenced to up to three years’ imprisonment. The military-installed government that took power in February has tried to silence independent news media.
Politicskfgo.com

Sierra Leone parliament votes to abolish death penalty

DAKAR (Reuters) – Sierra Leone’s parliament voted unanimously on Friday to repeal the death penalty more than two decades after the West African country carried out its last execution. President Julius Maada Bio is expected to soon sign the bill into law, which will make Sierra Leone the 23rd African...
Europewcn247.com

Italy OKs more aid for Libyan coast guard amid alleged abuse

ROME (AP) — Italian lawmakers have approved renewed funding to train the Libyan coast guard. Successive Italian governments have supported the Libyan coast guard in hopes of keeping asylum-seekers from setting out for Europe. Members of Italy's Chamber of Deputies voted to continue the funding on Thursday despite appeals from a human rights group. Amnesty International released a report outlining fresh accusations that the Libyan coast guard returns the migrants it rescues at sea to horrific detention camps in the North African nation. The report cited allegations of torture, rape, extortion and forced labor from refugees and migrants detained at the camps.

Comments / 0

Community Policy