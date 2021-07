Dry weather with temperatures gradually warming heading into the weekend. Chances for mountain thunderstorms in the northern Sierra return early next week. IR imagery indicates primarily clear skies over interior Northern California this evening, with some scattered clouds over the northern Sierra crest. SFO-SAC gradient is roughly +2.6 with wind gusts up to 30 mph observed near the Delta early this morning bringing the coolest conditions to areas around this location. Elsewhere, lows will bottom out anywhere from the mid-50s to up to 70 degrees, warmest in the thermal belt. Mountain lows are generally in the 40s and 50s.