Evangelist Billy Graham's family home in Montreat up for sale
MONTREAT – The first home world-famous evangelist Billy Graham owned in this small, secluded eastern Buncombe County town is now on the red-hot real estate market. The four-bedroom, two-bath home, where Billy and Ruth Graham raised their five children for nearly two decades, is listed for sale at $599,000. The Grahams' daughter, Ruth Bell Graham, has put the 2,564-square-foot home on the market through Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.www.blackmountainnews.com
