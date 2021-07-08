In her third year on tour, Lauren Stephenson finding comfort and good results
Lauren Stephenson is starting to feel what it’s like to be at the top. In the last six weeks, Stephenson has carded two top-10s, one at the Pure Silk Championship and the other at the Meijer Classic. On Thursday at the Marathon LPGA Classic, Stephenson shot a bogey-free 65 despite not touching a club for eight days. She currently sits four strokes behind Day 1 leader Nasa Hataoka, who shot a bogey-free 61.www.golfchannel.com
