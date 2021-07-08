In her third year on tour, Lauren Stephenson finding comfort and good results

SANDWICH, England – Rory McIlroy was five shots better than he was in his last start at The Open Championship and that was just on the first hole. It was a dream start for McIlroy on Thursday at Royal St. George’s with a driver down the middle of the sliver of fairway and a wedge to 5 feet for a starting birdie. It was a much different start than the one he endured in 2019 at Royal Portrush when he made a quadruple bogey-8 on the first hole.