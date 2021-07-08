Cancel
Texans' Phillip Lindsay: Stays healthy throughout offseason

CBS Sports
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLindsay enjoyed a healthy offseason, including throughout Houston's spring practices, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official website reports. Lindsay missed his final two games with the Broncos, landing on injured reserve in late December due to hip and knee injuries. With no report of surgery and now full participation in spring practices, Lindsay should be at full strength when the Texans head to training camp in late July. He's signed to a one-year, $3.25 million contract that includes only $1 million guaranteed, competing for reps in a veteran backfield with David Johnson, Mark Ingram and Rex Burkhead.

