Last claims in SSA fast-ferry crash settled

By Joshua Balling
Inquirer and Mirror
 14 days ago

(July 8, 2021) All injury claims by passengers aboard the Steamship Authority fast-ferry Iyanough when it crashed into the Hyannis breakwater in June 2017 have been settled, SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll confirmed Wednesday. "We are gratified that the matter has come to a conclusion and that settlements have been reached...

Steamship Authority ferry crash lawsuit comes to a close

HYANNISPORT — After about four years, the lawsuit filed after a high-speed ferry struck a breakwater in 2017, injuring 15 people, has come to a close. All claims for injuries have been settled, and Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts ordered the case dismissed May 3.
