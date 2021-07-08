Last claims in SSA fast-ferry crash settled

The California Highway Patrol reported that a single vehicle crash on Highway 36 earlier this week resulted in the death of Laurence Pippin, 73, of Boulder City, Nevada. On July 18 at approximately 2:30 a.m., CHP Dispatch notified CHP units of a collision involving a solo vehicle versus a tree on Highway 36 near Cold Springs Road, west of Chester. Upon arrival, two officers located a white 2014 Ford F-150 on its wheels, just south of Highway 36. For unknown reasons the driver failed to negotiate a slight curve in the roadway, left the road, and hit several trees. An ambulance and Cal Fire arrived on scene to assist. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Fredna Pippin, 65, was taken to Seneca with complaints of chest pain. The collision is under investigation.
