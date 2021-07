Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. Today I have an app that can supposedly test if your device is water-resistant, a new release that offers GitHub's feed in a simple and readable space, plus a popular Markdown note app that's finally made its way from PC to Android. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last two weeks.