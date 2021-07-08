Eddie Kingston on Wanting to Face Jun Akiyama, Rarely Being Satisfied With His Work
– Speaking to Fanbyte’s Joseph Anthony Montecillo, AEW star Eddie Kingston discussed wanting to wrestle Jun Akiyama. Below are some highlights. Eddie Kingston on June Akiyama: “That man is a legend. Should be treated as such and spoken of as such. He always seemed so smug. He was supposed to act like a young lion but he kind of didn’t. I always found that to be really cool. He’s just helping all these young guys out now. Beating them, beating them bad, but he’s teaching them.”411mania.com
