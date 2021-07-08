Cancel
Eddie Kingston on Wanting to Face Jun Akiyama, Rarely Being Satisfied With His Work

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Speaking to Fanbyte’s Joseph Anthony Montecillo, AEW star Eddie Kingston discussed wanting to wrestle Jun Akiyama. Below are some highlights. Eddie Kingston on June Akiyama: “That man is a legend. Should be treated as such and spoken of as such. He always seemed so smug. He was supposed to act like a young lion but he kind of didn’t. I always found that to be really cool. He’s just helping all these young guys out now. Beating them, beating them bad, but he’s teaching them.”

