Petcube’s New Lite Treat Slinger Is Half the Cost of the Original

Stay connected with your pet, wherever you are, with the Petcube Bites 2 Lite smart HD pet camera. This pet owner’s gadget lets you dispense treats remotely or set an autoplay mode. Also, you get full room coverage thanks to the 160-degree view. And, of course, the 1,080p HD video gives you a sharp view, even at night. What’s more, the 2-way audio lets you hear or speak to your pet. Even better, the app puts you in touch with licensed veterinarians. That way, you can get answers about your pet’s health in minutes, any time. Most important, this smart pet gadget even sends you alerts about potentially dangerous events. Moreover, PetCube Care captures your pet’s actions when they trigger the sound and motion detectors. So you’ll always know what went on while you were away.