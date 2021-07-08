Cancel
Pet Services

Petcube’s New Lite Treat Slinger Is Half the Cost of the Original

By Suzanne Humphries
 14 days ago

Petcube is back and ready to help you reward (or yell at) your pets, even when you’re not at home. Its new Bites 2 Lite treat slinger is half the price of the original Bites 2. Although the new Lite version cuts out a few features, it keeps the essentials and is much more affordable.

