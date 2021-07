TRENTON, MO – Trenton police are reporting a missing resident. Officers are seeking public information regarding the whereabouts of William Harville. He was last seen the evening of June 23 in the 900 block of Main Street in Trenton. Harville is described as a white male, 5’11”, 200 lbs, with greying brown hair, and green eyes. A missing vehicle is described as a white Chevy Trail Blazer with Missouri plates (JG5S0D).