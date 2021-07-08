Cancel
Landing incentives approved by city, county

By Tyler Patchen
bizjournals
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth the city council and the Jefferson County Commissioners have approved incentives for Landing. Bill Smith is moving the headquarters of one of his most recent startups to Birmingham and bringing with it an estimated 816 full-time jobs. The company is relocating its headquarters from San Francisco to Birmingham’s John Hand Building downtown.

