600-seat music venue set for Madison area in 2022

After More Than 10 Years Vacant, the Former Greek Cusina Space Will Soon Become a Venue. Long-term Portlanders may remember wandering around downtown Portland and passing Greek Cusina, with its massive purple octopus and its boisterous servers. After a conflict between the owner and the city regarding safety violations, the restaurant closed back in 2010. Soon, however, Chris Pfeifer — of the now-closed Barrel Room — will turn the space into a music venue, also hosting comics and podcast recordings. The space will have a full food menu and, eventually, two separate event spaces. Pfeifer says the venue should be open this fall or winter. [WWeek]