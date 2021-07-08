Cancel
Music

600-seat music venue set for Madison area in 2022

By Marq Burnett
bizjournals
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Roots Barn, a new music and events venue, is under construction and scheduled to open in the spring of 2022 in Madison, Tennessee. The project aims to provide a space for a diverse group of artists.

