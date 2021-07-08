Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Chinese nationalists gear up for a 'Delete DiDi' campaign

By Shen Lu
protocol.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst it was Alibaba in nationalist crosshairs. Now it's DiDi, which stands accused online of being a "sellout," a "Han traitor" and a "capitalist running dog." What happened?. The car-hailing giant with a 90% market share in China is under regulatory scrutiny in its home country shortly after its $4.4 billion U.S. IPO. China's Cyberspace Administration announced July 2 that it was reviewing the company's data infrastructure. On July 4, the administration ordered DiDi be removed from app stores due to "serious violations of laws and regulations in collecting and using personal data," further fueling public fury. Since then, instead of pining for DiDi's return, web users have traded unsubstantiated speculations about the company transferring troves of sensitive user, geographic and traffic data to the U.S.

www.protocol.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Ma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Government#Data Aggregation#Han#Cyberspace Administration#State News#Xinhua#Softbank#Pre Ipo#Non Chinese#Nationalists#U S Army#American#The Wall Street Journal#Global Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Lenovo
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Uber
News Break
Alibaba
Country
China
Related
Chinacitizensjournal.us

China Threatens To Begin World War III

A video has appeared online that reportedly is circulating among Chinese Communist Party channels in which the repressive regime on the mainland there threatens to unleash a “continuous” nuclear war on the world. “When we liberate Taiwan, if Japan dares to intervene by force, even if it only deploys one...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

'They won't get away with it': Australia warns China WILL face consequences for huge cyber attack on 30,000 companies around the world - as Beijing slams accusation as a 'huge lie'

China 'won't get away with' a huge cyber attack on 30,000 companies around the world, Karen Andrews said on Tuesday. The Home Affairs Minister slammed Beijing for 'undermining international stability' after Australia joined the US, UK, European Union, New Zealand, Canada, and NATO in accusing Beijing of a large hack on the Microsoft Exchange email server earlier this year.
Aerospace & DefenseBusiness Insider

Changes in China's military flights around Taiwan may mean Chinese pilots are learning new tactics

Observers point to increased presence of early-warning and electronic-warfare aircraft in combination with China's fighter-bombers. A strategy inspired by the US military connects and shares information between the latest combat platforms and older warplanes. Recent air force sorties by the People's Liberation Army near Taiwan indicate the Chinese military may...
ChinaPosted by
UPI News

Hotel in China's Shanghai Tower billed as world's highest

June 29 (UPI) -- A Chinese developer opened what is being billed as the highest hotel in the world -- occupying the top floors of the country's tallest building. The J Hotel Shanghai Tower, situated on the top floors of the 2,073-foot-high Shanghai Tower, China's tallest building, opened to the public June 19, and bills itself as the highest hotel in the world.
Foreign Policycryptonews.com

China Hits out at Senators Who Asked for an Olympic Block on Digital Yuan

Beijing has lashed out at three Republican senators who have asked the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee to block American athletes from using the digital yuan, the central bank digital currency (CBDC) that China is hoping to dazzle the world with at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, to be held in the capital from February.
San Diego, CANBC San Diego

4 Chinese Nationals Charged in San Diego for Roles in Global Hacking Campaign

4 Chinese Nationals Charged in San Diego for Roles in Global Hacking Campaign. Federal prosecutors in San Diego announced charges against four Chinese nationals accused of taking part in a campaign to hack into the computer systems of various entities across the globe in order to steal information for the benefit of the Chinese government.
ChinaBirmingham Star

China In Eurasia Briefing: Beijing Cautiously Treads Into Afghanistan

Welcome back to the China In Eurasia briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter tracking China's resurgent influence from Eastern Europe to Central Asia. The China In Eurasia briefing is 6 months old and I want your feedback. Send me an e-mail and let me know what you like so far, what you want to see more, and what you think can be improved. Send your feedback to StandishR@rferl.org.
Foreign PolicyForbes

DiDi Means War – A Financial Cold War With China

“Xi Jinping and Washington’s China hawks unite against Chinese tech IPOs in US.” - Financial Times Headline. Beijing’s crackdown on one of China’s giant technology firms – DiDi, the “Uber of China” – impacts more than just that company (and its investors). It signals an escalation of what we may start to think of now as a Cold War between China and the United States. At issue is global financial supremacy.
POTUSWashington Post

Russia and China are trying to control the Internet — even as they censor it

At the very moment that Russia and China are facing more pressure from Western governments to stop malicious cyberattacks, they’ve announced a pact to work together for new rules to control cyberspace. In the annals of diplomatic hypocrisy, this new accord is a stunner, even by Russian and Chinese standards....
Economysportswar.com

Kudos to china for more than canceling us out.

Interesting that the topic on one Economist podcast last week -- Tafkam Hokie 07/19/2021 07:55AM. Does it really matter if China goes exponentially in the other direction? ** -- 83Hokie 07/18/2021 9:31PM. I believe this is misleading. What is the per capita contribution would .. -- scoop76cs 07/18/2021 1:56PM. This...
ChinaInternational Business Times

China Shocker: Communist Party Account Reposts Video That Threatens To Nuke Japan

China has taken its aggressive posturing toward its neighbors over disputed territories to an outrageous new level earlier this week when a video, purportedly posted on a channel approved by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), threatened to rain "continuous nuclear bombs" on Japan if the country intervened in the Taiwan issue.
MarketsPosted by
Forbes

Asia’s Former Richest Man Faces Escalating Debt Crisis

Chinese real estate tycoon Hui Ka Yan is rapidly slipping down the wealth rankings. He net worth dropped another $3.35 billion this week, as shares of his Evergrande tumbled 26%. The company’s Hong Kong-listed shares have plunged 68% over the past year, and analysts say the once resourceful tycoon appears...
Internetprotocol.com

Can Chinese social media juice falling birthrates?

Greetings. China's Big Fat Tech Crackdown continues unabated, with Bloomberg reporting that $823 billion in market cap has vaporized from Chinese tech firms since a February market peak, with no end in sight to Beijing's hyperactive regulatory posture. Increasingly, understanding tech means understanding what motivates opaque, powerful organizations like the country's Cybersecurity Administration — and reading the tea leaves to gauge where they'll train their fire next.
BusinessCNBC

Chinese ride hailing rivals look to take advantage of Didi’s troubles

GUANGZHOU, China — Rivals to Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi are trying to eat away at the company's market share as it faces a crackdown from regulators. Days after Didi's initial public offering earlier this month, Chinese regulators opened a cybersecurity review into the company. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy