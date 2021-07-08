Cancel
Police suspect drugs, alcohol in 3-car crash that hurt 7 people, LBPD says

By Alena Maschke
Seven people were injured in a multi-car collision at the intersection of East Anaheim Street and Ximeno Avenue Wednesday night, police say. All seven people were transported to local hospitals, with three in critical condition as of Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 10:35 p.m., where they found three cars that had collided in the intersection, police said in an email.

Photos from the scene show severely damaged and overturned vehicles. Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free some of the patients before rushing them to hospitals.

Police said a sedan involved in the crash ran a red light while heading westbound on Anaheim Street before crashing into an SUV and a pickup truck in the intersection.

Drugs, alcohol and vehicle speed are all “believed to be a factor” in the collision, according to police.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old male suspect who remains at a local hospital for treatment before being booked, police said.

