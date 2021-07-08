Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

EXCLUSIVE: Assembly.Fashion, a New Marketplace for NFTs, On-Demand Fashion

By Kaley Roshitsh
Wwd.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOverproduction, exhaustive consumption and waste were never fashionable discussion topics. But now, they’re top of mind, despite the continued lag in progress to solve fashion’s biggest challenges. “We’ve been defining the problem of our broken fashion supply chain for the last 30 years — and moved about a millimeter in...

wwd.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Missy Elliott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Designers#Fashion Brands#New York Fashion Week#Assembly#Refashiond Os#Ros#Custom Ink#Nineteenth Amendment#Onpoint Manufacturing#Kornit Digital#Gerber Technology#City Girls#Mood Fabrics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Designers & CollectionsVogue

BTS And Louis Vuitton’s New Fashion Film Is A Game Changer

If you thought the menswear season had officially wrapped, Virgil Abloh and BTS have news for you. The Louis Vuitton designer surprised the world with the release of a spin-off fashion film dedicated to his autumn/winter 2021 menswear collection and modelled by the members of the world’s biggest boy band. Back in April, the members of BTS became Vuitton house ambassadors and have filled their wardrobes with monogrammed pieces ever since. The fashion film marks their first big project for the brand. In the Jeon Go-woon and Park Sye-young directed clip Jin, Suga, j-Hope, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and V each don a never-before-seen look designed by Abloh as they navigate an industrial space filled with Vuitton-clad models, an illuminated indoor skyscraper, and a seemingly endless maze of staircases.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Etsy Wraps Up Purchase Of Fashion Resale Marketplace Depop

Etsy has closed on its purchase of fashion marketplace Depop for roughly $1.625 billion. The purchase price consists of mainly cash and is “subject to certain adjustments,” according to a Tuesday (July 13) announcement. Depop will keep running as a standalone marketplace operated by its current management team, the release stated.
WorldWwd.com

Australian Luggage Brand July Comes Stateside

Melbourne, Australia-based luggage brand July is entering the U.S market, launching a website, july.com, where they will sell their direct-to-consumer take on luggage and travel accessories. “We started July with the mission to create better products to lift people’s travel experience,” said Athan Didaskalou, who founded the company in July...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

13 Fashion Experts on How NFTs Will Affect Your Future Wardrobe

Experience this story and others in HIGHEnergy, a print magazine by Highsnobiety, available from retailers around the world and our online store. The world of crypto is known as much for its crashes as its trends. Ripple, CryptoKitties, and shady ICOs — all have come and gone like so many virtual bubbles. But non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, have gone mainstream. In part it was stories like the red pixel priced at $900,000 that propelled them to the spotlight, leading many to view NFTs as nothing more than aggrandized money laundering. But this trend-based, spectacle-driven reality has plenty in common with the traditional fashion world, which shares many of the same phantom attributes. Beyond the hype, when it comes to sustainability and scalability, NFTs could seriously reduce the waste of real-world fast fashion, all while creating a new way for people to pay too much money for sneakers.
New York City, NYPosted by
WWD

The Outside View: Fashion’s Rebirth in New York

Yes, it’s time. Our country has managed to navigate this frightful pandemic better than most others, aside from our horrific death toll of 600,000. Despite this horrendous statistic, we have much to be thankful for. New York now has the lowest positivity rate in the entire country. And so we have begun to focus on a live New York Fashion Week once again. Or rather, American Fashion Week, as it is now being dubbed. As we’ve taken the global lead in combating the virus, we must now take the lead in the rebirth of fashion. We have the opportunity to demonstrate our strengths, and for so many reasons, New York City is the right city and it’s the right time for our incredibly talented designers to initiate the world to the unique and fresh perspectives we have always brought to the industry and hence to the consumer.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Virtual Luxury Fashion Outfits

The Off-White x Snap partnership is introducing a dozen looks so that Snapchat users can dress their virtual avatars in Bitmoji outfits. The designs come directly from the new Off-White Fall/Winter 2021 collection and they include looks like the Out of Office Sneaker, t-shirts, sweats and more. Snapchat users can...
Beauty & Fashionalbuquerqueexpress.com

Bergio's Fashion Jewelry Brand - Aphrodite's - Joins Walmart Marketplace

Leading jewelry manufacturer diversifies distribution channels to decrease marketing costs. FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Bergio International Inc. (OTC PINK:BRGO) a global trendsetter in jewelry design and manufacturing, was officially accepted into the exceptionally selective Walmart Marketplace. Walmart is the world's largest omnichannel retailer, and its...
ApparelPosted by
WWD

3Juin Is a New Accessible Footwear Brand to Watch

MILAN — Glamorous shoes seem to be a woman’s obsession, pandemic notwithstanding. Banking on the appetite for accessible and versatile styles, sisters Perla, Antonia and Margherita Alessandri decided to breathe new life into the house brand of their family’s footwear manufacturing company with a total revamp. The three siblings cut...
Businessfemalefirst.co.uk

LVMH acquires majority stake in Virgil Abloh's Off-White brand

LVMH has acquired a 60 per cent stake in Virgil Abloh's Off-White brand. LVMH has acquired a majority stake in Off-White LLC. The French corporation and conglomerate - which specialises in high-end goods - has bagged a 60 per cent stake in the firm that owns Virgil Abloh‘s Off-White brand.
Marketsreadwrite.com

Acknowledge the Surging Trend of NFTs by Launching Your Own Binance NFT Marketplace

A report of NonFungible.com says that the global market of NFT skyrocketed to $250 million in 2020 with a surge of 299%. These NFTs comprehensively revolutionized the digital art industry and stood tall in recognizing the masterpieces of proficient artists all across the world. Moreover, it bestows the creators with immutable ownership rights and makes them earn royalties.
CarsRideApart

Harley-Davidson Launches Exclusive H-D1 Marketplace For Used Bikes

On July 21, 2021, Harley-Davidson announced the launch of H-D1 Marketplace, which is a new section you’ll find on the company’s main H-D.com website. To start, this Marketplace gathers together all kinds of used Harleys from across the U.S. Since the language states that it is “launching first in USA,” it seems likely there are plans to expand this program to other geographic regions in the future.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Affordable Rapper-Designed Streetwear

High-profile rapper A$AP Rocky and Pacsun collaborate to deliver new Vans and Russel Athletic apparel. The two collections were designed by Rocky himself, who joins Pacsun as their first-ever Guest Creative Director. According to Rocky, both of these limited-edition collections are intended to be “nostalgic and forward at the same...
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Is Venice Fashion's New Capital?

What makes a fashion city well, a fashion city? It seems like New York, London, Milan, and Paris have been the conquering capitals of the industry. Yet luxury houses are taking a trek to a different location, one that has people questioning where fashion's roots are heading. Because, luxury houses have docked in Venice.

Comments / 0

Community Policy