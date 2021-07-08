Lead FOX Soccer Analyst Stu Holden Talks Messi v. Neymar in Copa América and His Move From the Field to the Booth
Stu Holden is FOX Soccer's lead analyst. He joined the Press Pass Podcast to discuss Saturday's Copa América final between Argentina and Brazil (coverage begins at 7p.m. ET on FS1), which naturally features two of the world's most exciting players in Lionel Messi and Neymar. Stu gives his analysis and prediction for the big game while taking a step back and evaluating what a Copa championship would do for the legacies of both international superstars.www.thebiglead.com
