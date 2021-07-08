Angelina Jolie Wants Out of Her and Brad Pitt's Joint Wine Venture
Angelina Jolie hopes to sever business ties with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. Seeking to lift any automatic temporary restraining order put in place amid her divorce proceedings with Pitt, Jolie wants to then sell her share of Nouvel, LLC, an acquisition made prior to her marriage with the actor, with interests in the pair's Chateau Miraval rosé winery venture from 2011. Back then, the two embarked on their journey, growing grapes for rosé on the Chateau Miraval vineyard, the thousand-acre estate where they also married in 2014. In 2013, Wine Spectator reportedly rated the couple's rosé as the best in the world.www.harpersbazaar.com
